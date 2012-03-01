UPDATE 1-HSBC closes in on $1 bln gen insurance sale - sources

* HSBC, AXA, QBE decline to comment on media report
* AXA, QBE to buy HSBC general insurance operations - Sky
* QBE shares up 4 pct in Australian trade
March 1 British bank HSBC Holdings Plc
is nearing a deal to sell its general
insurance business for about $1 billion, sources familiar with
the matter told Reuters, with French insurer AXA SA
and Australia's QBE Insurance Group Ltd expected to
split the business, a separate report said.
The deal is part of efforts by new HSBC Chief Executive
Stuart Gulliver to trim annual costs by $3.5 billion and scale
back in non-core regions and businesses. Europe's biggest bank
has struck 18 deals in the past year releasing a combined $48
billion of risk-weighted assets.
Sky News reported that AXA was expected to buy HSBC's
general insurance business in Asia outside Hong Kong, while QBE
would buy HSBC's Hang Seng insurance operation in Hong Kong and
take over its presence in Argentina.
The report, which cited people close to the situation, said
the deal could be announced early next week.
QBE's Sydney spokeswoman declined comment. The company,
which has grown through acquisitions, said at its earnings
presentation this week that it was considering "several bolt-on
acquisitions" with estimated annualised growth written premiums
of about $750 million to be funded with internal resources.
QBE shares were up 4.2 percent at A$12.14 at 0217 GMT,
bucking a 0.65 percent fall in the benchmark Australian share
index. The company has completed more than 75
acquisitions in 10 years, expanding its reach to 50 countries.
The Sky News report said AXA would also take the Mexican
business.
HSBC makes and distributes general insurance products in
Panama, Honduras, El Salvador, Argentina, France and Mexico.
An HSBC spokesman in London declined to comment on the
report, while AXA and a London-based official for QBE also
declined to comment.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last month
that AXA and U.S. insurer ACE Ltd were in the running to
buy HSBC's general insurance arm..
HSBC generated $1.3 billion in non-life insurance premiums
in 2010, while the business recorded a profit before tax of
about $250 million, according to data from HSBC's website.