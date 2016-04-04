Brazil's antitrust body recommends restrictions on HSBC-Bradesco deal

MOVES-Citigroup names Campbell head of DCM for Australia/NZ
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
BRASILIA, April 4 A preliminary report by Brazil's antitrust regulator recommended imposing restrictions on Bradesco SA's purchase of the Brazilian unit of HSBC Holdings PLC, according to the official gazette on Monday.
The board of Brazil's antitrust regulator Cade said it should grant the deal final approval provided the banks agree on measures to minimize market concentration. The recommendation is not binding and is subject to approval by a separate Cade court.
According to Cade, despite HSBC's small market share in Brazil, any merger operation should be viewed with caution because of "clear evidences" of low competitiveness in Brazil's banking industry, in which lenders have one of the world's highest profit margins.
The central bank approved the $5.2 billion acquisition in January. Bradesco first announced the deal in August. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's largest engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA plans to reach settlements in all 12 countries where it has admitted to paying bribes to obtain contracts, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.