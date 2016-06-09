CORRECTED-Brazil watchdog approves Bradesco purchase of HSBC local unit

(Corrects June 8 item in paragraph 2 to clarify that six members voted unanimously to approve the deal)

SAO PAULO, June 8 Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade approved on Wednesday Banco Bradesco SA's acquisition of HSBC Holdings Plc's local unit under certain conditions.

Six board members of Brasilia-based Cade voted unanimously to approve the transaction with restrictions, including barring Bradesco, the country's No. 3 listed bank, from carrying out any acquisitions for at least 30 months. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)