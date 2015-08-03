UPDATE 5-Bradesco to acquire HSBC Brazil unit, biggest-ever buy

* HSBC sells Brazil unit at higher-than-expected price
* Deal helps Bradesco boost presence in high-end segment
* Bradesco preferred shares fall 4 percent
* HSBC struggled with competition, high costs in Brazil
(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO, Aug 3 Banco Bradesco SA
agreed to buy HSBC Holdings Plc's Brazilian unit for a
surprisingly high 17.6 billion reais ($5.2 billion), narrowing
the gap with larger rivals while boosting its base of affluent
customers in Latin America's largest economy.
The deal between Bradesco and Europe's largest bank includes
the latter's Brazilian retail banking and insurance units. The
agreement, which still requires regulatory approval and was
sealed on July 31, could close by June.
The all-cash acquisition will allow Bradesco to close the
asset gap with larger rivals Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
and state-controlled banks Banco do Brasil SA
and Caixa Econômica Federal. HSBC Brasil's focus on
high-income customers fits well into Bradesco's plan to ramp up
sales of specialized financial services for the wealthy and
larger corporations.
The purchase price, which could change to reflect the net
asset value of both businesses, is equivalent to 1.8 times book
value, far above what analysts expected and above Bradesco's own
valuation. Reuters reported on July 20 that Bradesco had entered
exclusive talks with HSBC after offering to pay about 12 billion
reais, or 1.2 times book value.
Shares of Bradesco posted their steepest drop since July 23,
shedding as much as 4.4 percent in São Paulo on Monday. The
bank's American depositary receipt lost 3.5 percent in
New York.
"Too expensive," said Frederico Mesnik, a partner with
Humaita Investimentos in São Paulo. "They bought the bank in
order to keep the competition from taking it and they are paying
a high price for it."
The takeover, Bradesco's first since the 2009 purchase of
Banco Ibi SA, will increase its assets by 16 percent, number of
branches by 18 percent and staff by 23 percent. Bradesco expects
the purchase to contribute to earnings starting in 2017.
"The transaction makes strategic and financial sense for
Bradesco and represents an opportunity to deploy more
effectively the excess capital it was prone to accumulate in
light of Brazil's poor credit growth outlook in the years to
come," said Marcelo Telles, an analyst with Credit Suisse
Securities.
STRATEGY MISSTEPS
Bradesco paid 10.4 billion reais for HSBC Bank Brasil, 4.7
billion reais for the HSBC Serviços insurance unit and 2.5
billion reais for a measure of future additional revenues or
scale gains, it said in a presentation.
Following the acquisition, Bradesco's capital regulatory
ratio, a measure of solvency strength, will decline to 9.9
percent from 12.8 percent currently.
Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco, speaking on a
conference call, promised to integrate HSBC Brasil fully into
Bradesco's retail banking insurance platform within the next
three to four years.
Analysts, who estimated that Bradesco could deduct as much
as 6.5 billion reais in goodwill from the HSBC acquisition, were
skeptical of the goal. Francisco Kops, an analyst with J Safra
Corretora, said it will take at least five years for HSBC assets
to be fully integrated into Bradesco.
On the other hand, HSBC's sale of its Brazilian business
represents a retreat from the second-largest emerging market
economy after years of disappointing performance.
HSBC, which arrived in Brazil late in the 1990s, never
gained enough size to pose a real threat to Itaú, Bradesco or
Banco do Brasil, the nation's top lender by assets. HSBC Brasil
has 854 branches and 21,000 employees. Its assets of about 170
billion reais represent about 2.3 percent of the total for
Brazil's banking system.
HSBC, Europe's largest bank by market value, was advised on
the deal by its own investment banking unit and Goldman Sachs
Group Inc. Bradesco was advised by its Bradesco BBI
investment banking unit, as well as JPMorgan Chase & Co
and NM Rothschild & Sons Ltd.
(Additional reporting by Asher Levine in São Paulo; Editing by
Christian Plumb, Lisa Von Ahn and Mary Milliken)