Fox News signs Brexit leader Nigel Farage as contributor
Jan 20 Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.
SAO PAULO Aug 4 Brazilian bankers' unions said on Tuesday that management from Banco Bradesco SA and HSBC Holdings promised there would be no mass layoffs due to the sale of HSBC's Brazilian operation, announced this week.
"Both banks promised there would be no mass layoffs and reiterated their openness to dialogue with the labor movement," said Juvandia Moreira, head of the bankers' union in Sao Paulo, in a joint release with state and federal union leaders.
The success of the acquisition, the largest in Bradesco's 74-year history, will depend on how quickly the bank can achieve up to 6 billion Brazilian reais ($1.7 billion) in promised cost savings, analysts say.
($1 = 3.46 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Jan 20 Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.
BOSTON, Jan 20 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently disclosed an insurance agreement to recover $100 million after it made a proxy voting error, which should help the Baltimore fund manager's results due to be reported next week.
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 Turboprop maker ATR has completed commercial negotiations with IranAir for the sale of at least 20 aircraft and expects to be able to sign a contract very soon, the head of the Franco-Italian aircraft maker said on Friday.