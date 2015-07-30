Santander Brasil remains interested in buying HSBC Brazil unit

SAO PAULO, July 30 Banco Santander Brasil SA,
the nation's largest foreign lender, remains interested in
acquiring the Brazilian unit of HSBC Holdings Plc and made "a
very good offer" for the asset, Chief Executive Officer Jesús
Zabalza said on Thursday.
Zabalza declined to elaborate further on Santander Brasil's
offer for HSBC Bank Brasil Banco Múltiplo, as the unit is known.
Asked repeatedly on a conference call to discuss earnings about
reports that rival Banco Bradesco SA had already entered
exclusive talks to buy the asset, Zabalza noted that Santander
Brasil "remains in the dispute" for HSBC Brasil.
Reuters reported this month that Bradesco was exclusively
negotiating the purchase of HSBC Brasil after beating rival
bids.
