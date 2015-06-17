Brazil's Bradesco to place bid for HSBC Brasil, Estado says

SAO PAULO, June 17 Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank, will make a binding offer for HSBC Holdings Plc's Brazilian unit next month, the newswire service of O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper said on Wednesday.

Bradesco Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco told Agência Estado that the offer will be made in tandem with a calendar proposed by HSBC. A Bradesco spokeswoman confirmed to Reuters that Trabuco spoke to the newswire but was unable to immediately confirm the content of the conversation.

