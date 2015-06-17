Brazil's Bradesco to place bid for HSBC Brasil, Estado says

SAO PAULO, June 17 Banco Bradesco SA,
Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank, will make a binding offer
for HSBC Holdings Plc's Brazilian unit next month, the
newswire service of O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper said on
Wednesday.
Bradesco Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco told
Agência Estado that the offer will be made in tandem with a
calendar proposed by HSBC. A Bradesco spokeswoman confirmed to
Reuters that Trabuco spoke to the newswire but was unable to
immediately confirm the content of the conversation.
