Belgian judge withdraws arrest threat for HSBC directors

BRUSSELS Feb 11 HSBC has offered to
co-operate with Belgian authorities and as a result a judge has
withdrawn his threat to issue international arrest warrants
against senior directors of its Swiss private banking arm,
Brussels prosecutors said on Wednesday.
The Belgian judge has charged the HSBC unit with tax fraud
and money laundering, accusing it of offering diamond dealers
and other wealthy clients ways of hiding cash and evading tax.
Earlier this week, prosecutors said the judge was
considering issuing international arrest warrants because the
bank was not giving information voluntarily.
However on Wednesday they said the situation had changed.
"Based on the fact that the bank has made a proposal to
offer co-operation ... such measures are no longer envisaged,
with the people summoned responding to those summons," a
statement by prosecutors said.
HSBC this week admitted failings in compliance and controls
at its Swiss private bank after media reports said it helped
wealthy customers conceal millions of dollars of assets in a
period up to 2007.
It said it had transformed the unit in recent years to
prevent it being used to evade taxes or launder money.
