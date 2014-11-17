UPDATE 1-HSBC charged in Belgium over money laundering, tax fraud

(Adds HSBC Private Bank comment)
By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS Nov 17 A Belgian judge has charged the
Swiss private banking arm of HSBC Holdings Plc with tax
fraud and money laundering, accusing the British-based bank of
offering diamond dealers and other wealthy clients ways of
hiding cash and evading tax.
Prosecutors said on Monday the charges related to business
carried out by a Swiss unit of HSBC for wealth management
clients, many of them from the large diamond trade in the
northern Belgian city of Antwerp.
It said the alleged activities could have cost Belgium
hundreds of millions of euros in lost tax receipts.
The action follows the theft of personal details of HSBC
private banking clients in Switzerland in 2010, information that
has been passed on to Belgian and French authorities.
HSBC Private Bank said it had been notified that it had been
placed under formal investigation by a Belgian judge who, along
with French authorities, was examining whether the Swiss unit
acted appropriately on tax reporting requirements.
"Both the Belgian and French investigations have been
notified in our filings previously and we will continue to
cooperate to the fullest extent possible," the bank said in a
statement.
The charges come more than a year after homes of some 20
clients of HSBC Private Bank (Switzerland) were searched in
October 2013 in connection with the investigation.
A spokeswoman for the prosecutors said charges were
currently only against the bank and certain employees and not
its clients. The judge will ask several employees of HSBC
Private Bank to appear for questioning.
"The Swiss bank is suspected of having knowingly eased and
promoted fiscal fraud by making offshore companies available to
certain privileged clients," prosecutors said in a statement.
The statement said the offshore companies were based in
Panama and the Virgin Islands, with no economic activity and
their only aim was to hide the wealth of the bank's clients.
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and David Holmes)