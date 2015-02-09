Belgium considers arrest warrant against HSBC Switzerland directors

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 10
ZURICH, May 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 9,074 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
BRUSSELS Feb 9 The judge in charge of a Belgian investigation into the Swiss private banking arm of HSBC is considering issuing an international arrest warrant for the group's directors because they are not cooperating, a prosecution spokeswoman said.
Belgium charged the unit with tax fraud and money laundering in November, accusing the British-based bank of offering diamond dealers and other wealthy clients in Belgium ways of hiding cash and evading tax.
"The bank is not giving the required information voluntarily. The judge has said that if it's so hard to get the information, he's considering international arrest warrants for the present directors in Belgium as well as Switzerland," the spokeswoman said.
A spokesman for HSBC private bank in Switzerland was not immediately available for coment. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; additional reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
ZURICH, May 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 9,074 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, May 10 Swiss Life said it was making progress on its 2018 strategic goals thanks to growth in its fee business and third-party asset management despite lower first-quarter premiums.
ZURICH, May 10 ChemChina has won around 82 percent support from Syngenta shareholders for its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, China's biggest foreign acquisition to date, the two companies said on Wednesday.