MOVES-HSBC Bank USA hires Inwha Huh as GTRF head

June 11 HSBC Bank USA NA has appointed trade veteran Inwha Huh as head of global trade and receivables finance (GTRF), United States and Canada, effective June 23.

Huh joins from GE Capital, where she established the capital markets practice as managing director and head of global business development and capital markets.

She will report jointly to Stuart Tait, global head of GTRF, and Wyatt Crowell, senior executive vice president and head of commercial banking, HSBC Bank USA.

Inwha succeeds Prabhat Vira, who takes up the new role of global head of strategic transformation, GTRF, reporting to Stuart Tait. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan)