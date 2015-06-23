版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 24日 星期三

REFILE-MOVES-HSBC hires Pablo Sanchez from JPMorgan to head US retail banking, wealth mgmt

(Corrects spelling of Sanchez in paragraph two)

June 23 HSBC Bank USA N.A. hired Pablo Sanchez from JPMorgan Chase & Co to head its retail banking and wealth management business in the United States.

Sanchez, who will be based in New York, will have oversight responsibility for the same business in Canada, the bank said in a statement.

He succeeds Kevin Newman, who will be retiring after a 25 years at HSBC, and his appointment is effective June 1.

Sanchez has held a number of retail banking leadership roles at JPMorgan since 2006 and most recently was national director, consumer banking. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

