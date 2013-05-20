Ex-Goldman banker Thornton steps down from HSBC board

LONDON May 20 John Thornton, the former Goldman
Sachs president who specialises in Chinese affairs, is
stepping down from the board of HSBC to spend more time
on his other business interests, Europe's biggest bank said on
Monday.
Thornton, who heads HSBC's remuneration committee, will not
seek re-election to the bank's board at its annual shareholder
meeting on Friday in view of "recent expanded responsibilities
within his other business interests," HSBC said.
He will resign as chairman of HSBC North America on the same
day.
Thornton joined the HSBC board in December 2008 and has been
head of its remuneration committee since May 2010.
Thornton is also co-chairman of Barrick Gold, where
last month a group of Canada's top pension funds rallied against
the miner's $11.9 million signing bonus for him.
During a 23-year career with Goldman Sachs, Thornton helped
build up its mergers and acquisition business in London and
drive its international expansion and was chairman of its
operations in Asia. He left in 2003.
He is professor and director of the global leadership
program at the Tsinghua University School of Economics and
Management in Beijing and holds several other senior positions
on Chinese affairs. He is on the boards of major firms including
Ford Motor Co. and China Unicom.