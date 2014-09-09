HSBC sets price talk on debut dollar CoCos

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (IFR) - HSBC Holdings has started to gauge investor interest on a long-awaited inaugural dollar-denominated contingent convertible (CoCo) bond deal on Wednesday.

The trade is coming in the form of two perpetual non-call tranches, one running up to January 2020 and the other September 2024. Both bonds are expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody's and Triple B by Fitch.

The 2020s are being shown to investors with initial price talk of 5.75%-6%, while the 2024s are out with 6.5-6.75% IPTs. The bonds will convert into equity if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below a 7% trigger.

HSBC is the sole structurer and bookrunner on the whole trade. Joint lead managers on the 2020 tranche are Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, Danske Bank, ING and Societe Generale while on the 2024 tranche, the joint lead managers are BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, RBS, Santander and Wells Fargo.

HSBC is also targeting the euro market.

It has started gathering investor interest for its debut euro-denominated perpetual non-call eight year AT1 CoCo, at 5.5%. Both the euro and the dollar deals are expected to price on Wednesday. (Reporting by Shankar Ramkrishnan; Editing by Natalie Harrison)