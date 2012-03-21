UPDATE 1-HSBC Canada exits consumer finance, lays off 500

* To wind down unit after fails to find buyer
* To lay off 500 employees
* HSBC sold Canada retail brokerage last year
TORONTO, March 21 - The Canadian arm of HSBC Bank
will wind down its consumer finance business and lay off about
500 employees after failing to find a buyer for the unit.
HSBC, which in September agreed to sell its Canadian retail
brokerage to National Bank of Canada for C$206 million
($207.4 million), had also hoped to sell the consumer finance
business as it focuses its Canadian business on capital markets,
commercial and retail banking, and wealth management.
"Despite concerted efforts, a suitable buyer could not be
found. Having exhausted all available alternatives, the
appropriate steps are now being taken to wind down the
business," said Lindsay Gordon, chief executive of HSBC Bank
Canada.
London-based HSBC, which has the largest Canadian presence
of any foreign lender, has laid off thousands worldwide as it
deals with the European debt crisis.
The challenges in Europe and the impact of the 2008
financial crisis in the United States have prompted several
foreign lenders to trim their presence in Canada.
Last year, Bank of America agreed to sell its $8.6
billion MBNA Canada credit card portfolio to Toronto-Dominion
Bank. In 2010, Citigroup sold its $2 billion
Canadian MasterCard business to Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce.
HSBC Canada's consumer finance business is the legacy
business of Household International, which the bank acquired in
2003 and has already wound down in the United States and United
Kingdom. In Canada, it operates under the HSBC Finance banner on
a standalone basis from HSBC Bank branches.
HSBC said the unit will shut offices and cease taking loan
applications as soon as practical, but that the business will
continue to service and collect its existing receivable loans.