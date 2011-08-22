UPDATE 3-HSBC in talks to sell Canadian brokerage -source

* HSBC has opened its books to possible suitors -source
* Brokerage likely worth C$200 mln - C$300 mln - source
* Analyst says more than one firm likely looking
By John McCrank
TORONTO, Aug 22 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.L) is
in talks on the possible sale of its Canadian wealth management
unit as part of the banking giant's worldwide restructuring, a
source with direct knowledge of the talks said on Monday.
The London-based bank has given potential bidders access to
the books on its Canadian retail brokerage, which the source
said manages around C$16 billion ($16.3 billion) in investors'
money.
"If that business were to be sold it would be somewhere
between C$200 million to C$300 million," said the source, who
was not authorized to speak on the matter.
In a report on Monday, Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper
pegged the unit's managed assets at about C$30 billion.
A spokeswoman from HSBC Canada said the firm had no comment
on the matter and that it does not disclose the value of its
Canadian assets.
The financial statements are now being reviewed by at least
one interested party, and a formal deal could materialize soon,
the Globe said in the unsourced article it published Monday.
Although no suitors have been formally named, National Bank
of Canada (NA.TO) is believed to be in the running, the paper
said.
A National Bank spokeswoman declined comment.
"National Bank totally makes sense because of their
location and need to grow," said Tim Logan, a portfolio manager
at Cockfield Porretti Cunningham in Toronto.
National, which operates mainly in its home province of
Quebec, bought the 82 percent of wealth management firm
Wellington West that it did not already own in July for about
C$273 million to expand its presence in Western Canada.
"The Wellington West purchase demonstrated an interest in
accumulating assets in the Western provinces, so HSBC would be
additive to that," said Brad Smith, an analyst at Stonecap
Securities.
National also stands out among Canada's "big six" banks as
the only one without any notable foreign operations, leaving it
constrained in Canada's highly consolidated market, where
options to expand are few.
"The knock on National Bank has been no way to grow,
because it's in this captive little market," said David Baskin,
president of Toronto-based Baskin Financial Services. "I
suppose this would be an interesting way to increase its
assets."
Baskin said he had no knowledge of any deal in the works.
Shares of National Bank were down 0.4 percent at C$70.06 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday afternoon.
HSBC has the largest Canadian presence of any foreign bank,
and the sale of its retail brokerage would continue the trend
of foreign players giving up on the Canadian market.
"It's a tough nut to crack. The Canadian banks are so
entrenched, and it's hard to take market share away from them,"
Baskin said.
Last week, Bank of America (BAC.N) agreed to sell its $8.6
billion Canadian credit card portfolio to Toronto-Dominion Bank
(TD.TO). One year ago, Citigroup (C.N) sold its $2 billion
Canadian MasterCard business to Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce (CM.TO).
Other possible suitors for the HSBC assets include
Richardson GMP (GMP.TO), Macquarie Private Wealth, Canaccord
Genuity (CF.TO), and Desjardins Group.
Desjardins, Canada's biggest financial co-operative, has
said it plans to build up its presence west of its home
province of Quebec, mostly through organic growth but also via
add-on acquisitions.
Desjardins is already expanding its insurance offerings
through its C$443 million acquisition of Western Financial, the
largest property and casualty retailer in Western Canada and
the fourth largest insurance broker in the country. Western
also owns an online bank.
"I would not think it's just one firm looking at HSBC's
domestic brokerage business," Stonecap's Smith said.
"Financial services in and of itself is a game of scale and
so that would mean that many players that thought that they
could provide good service to HSBC clients and to their
advisers would be remiss in not taking a good hard look at
it."
HSBC Bank Canada's core personal banking operations are not
up for sale, the source said.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Pav Jordan, Cameron French and Euan
Rocha; editing by Peter Galloway)