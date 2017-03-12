版本:
2017年 3月 13日

RPT-AIA Group CEO leaves to take up new role at HSBC

March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc

Ng Keng Hooi AIA Regional CEO will succeed Tucker from Sept 1, AIA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Tucker's move was confirmed by HSBC in a separate announcement. (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
