RPT-AIA Group CEO leaves to take up new role at HSBC

BRIEF-RADA Electronic Industries sees FY 2017 revenue up more than 50 pct
* RADA Electronic Industries announces q1 2017 results: yoy revenue growth of 91pct; return to profitability
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
Ng Keng Hooi AIA Regional CEO will succeed Tucker from Sept 1, AIA said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Tucker's move was confirmed by HSBC in a separate announcement. (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Says launches Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by its information grid solution on Amazon Web Services
* Agiga Tech - Agiga Tech, unit of Cypress Semiconductor Corp, granted patent for hybrid non-volatile RAM in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: