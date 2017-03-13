NEWSMAKER-Tough Tucker takes Asian growth formula to ailing HSBC

* Former AIA CEO doubled insurer's market cap
* Ex-soccer player to grapple with HSBC's low returns
* Investors welcome experienced, detail-focused executive
HONG KONG/LONDON March 13 HSBC's new Chairman
Mark Tucker is known in Asia as one of the region's most
successful finance executives for taking insurer AIA through a
stock market listing and then more than doubling its market
value through a relentless focus on new business.
Tucker proved his mettle to investors who during the 2010
IPO questioned AIA's ability to expand in a region where not
many insurers have been able to build a pan-regional footprint,
constraining their ability to pay dividends.
This focus on growth, and a deep knowledge of and love for
Asia, will be vital for Tucker, who HSBC named as
successor to Douglas Flint as chairman on Monday.
HSBC's return on equity has sunk below 1 percent, with a
tough global economic environment taking a much heavier toll on
big global banks than fast-growing Asian insurance companies.
Straight-talking, detail-focused and thorough, London-raised
Tucker is not known for his small talk, but those who have
worked with him say he is friendly and approachable. The
59-year-old has held several leadership roles, including running
Britain's Prudential, and will take over as HSBC group
chairman designate from Sept 1.
"Mark ticks the most important boxes for us," Rachel Lomax,
a senior independent director at HBSC told Reuters on Monday.
"First of all deep knowledge of Asia, which is a must for
HSBC at this stage in its history, and secondly he has a
financial services background - leadership in an international
financial services group - which is pretty hard to come by."
Tucker's grasp of increasingly complex financial regulation
had sealed the deal, Lomax said.
COMPETITIVE EDGE
Tucker honed his competitive instincts during an early
career as a professional soccer player, with stints at English
clubs Barnet, Rochdale and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
And the insurance executive celebrated his 50th birthday
with a broken nose and two black eyes from a clash on the pitch,
Jim Sutcliffe, a former CEO of Anglo-South African insurer Old
Mutual who worked with Tucker, previously told Reuters.
"He is a very effective, no-nonsense guy and he knows his
business inside out," Linda Sun-Mattison, a London-based senior
equity analyst for Asian insurance at Bernstein, said.
His Asia expertise will be crucial at HSBC as pressure to
turn around its performance amid growing regulatory challenges
and flagging revenues drives a shifts away from Europe to Asia.
The bank makes more than half its profits in Asia, and it
sought to strengthen its regional pivot by announcing in 2015
that it would invest in China's Pearl River Delta (PRD) region
to reinvigorate growth after years of restructuring.
Slowing economic growth in the world's second-largest
economy, however, has delayed HSBC's plans to hire 4,000 new
staff and do more business in the country's southern PRD region,
at the heart of the bank's strategy to grow in China.
"Given HSBC's core markets and profits are increasingly
coming from Asia, having someone with deep experience in Asia is
highly valuable," Keith Pogson, senior partner in Asia Pacific
financial services at consultant EY, said.
Tucker will also have to identify a successor to HSBC Chief
Executive Stuart Gulliver, a process expected to conclude in
2018 and which is likely to prove "challenging", said Lomax.
Tucker is no stranger to banking after serving on the board
of U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs and from 2004-2005
as group finance director of HBOS, the failed British mortgage
lender that was rescued by rival Lloyds Banking Group in 2008.
Described as a hands-on and very demanding boss by some of
his current and former AIA colleagues, Tucker gave a lot of
autonomy to each country office in Asia. But he also held them
strictly accountable, said a person who has worked with him.
Before AIA, Tucker worked as chief executive officer of
Prudential's Asia business, Prudential Corporation Asia, for
nine years from 1994 and led its expansion from three to 12
markets in the region.
"He's practical, has done a great job at AIA," Hugh Young,
Aberdeen Asset Management, a major investor in HSBC said.
"It's a more global job at HSBC but he has had banking and
regulatory exposure. It should work well."
