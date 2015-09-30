HSBC must face Chicago predatory lending lawsuit - judge

| Sept 30
Sept 30 HSBC Holdings Plc must face a
lawsuit accusing the British bank of violating the U.S. Fair
Housing Act by engaging in predatory mortgage lending in the
Chicago area, a federal judge in that city ruled on Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge John Lee rejected HSBC's motion to
dismiss the March 2014 lawsuit by Cook County, Illinois, which
includes Chicago.
Cook County alleged that several HSBC affiliates used
sophisticated algorithms and software to steer thousands of
black and Hispanic borrowers into subprime loans they often
could not afford, even if they qualified for lower-cost loans.
It said the process, sometimes known as "reverse redlining,"
caused a "downward spiral" of delinquencies and foreclosures,
eroded property taxes and necessitated greater spending to
combat urban blight.
"The county has alleged a widespread scheme of
discriminatory lending which involved all the various
defendants," Lee wrote. "This is sufficient to survive a motion
to dismiss."
HSBC spokesman Rob Sherman declined to comment.
U.S. cities including Baltimore, Cleveland, Los Angeles,
Memphis and Miami have, with mixed success, accused a variety of
banks in lawsuits of biased mortgage lending that harmed
residents and prolonged the nation's housing crisis.
Cook County has also sued Wells Fargo & Co and Bank
of America Corp, raising claims similar to those in the
HSBC case.
Those lawsuits are being handled by other federal judges in
Chicago. One dismissed the Wells Fargo case in July, but Cook
County filed an amended complaint the next month.
The case is County of Cook v HSBC North America Holdings Inc
et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No.
14-02031.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G
Crosse)