HSBC curbs mortgage offering to Chinese citizens in U.S.

* Move comes amid Beijing's crackdown on capital flight
* Chinese buyers snag $28 bln of U.S. property in 2015
By Elizabeth Dilts and Julie Gordon
NEW YORK/ VANCOUVER, Jan 28 Europe's biggest
lender HSBC will no longer provide mortgages to some Chinese
nationals who buy real estate in the United States, a policy
change that comes as Beijing is battling to stem a swelling
crowd of citizens trying to get money out of China.
An HSBC spokesman in New York told
Reuters on Wednesday that the new policy went into effect last
week, roughly a month after China suspended Standard Chartered
and DBS Group Holdings Ltd from conducting
some foreign exchange business and as authorities try to limit
capital outflows.
China's stock market slump, slowing economic growth and weak
real estate prices have encouraged Chinese individuals and
companies to try to shift money offshore for higher returns, a
headache for Beijing as the capital outflows undermine efforts
to prop up the yuan and domestic investment.
Realtors of luxury property in cities like New York, Los
Angeles, and Vancouver, said more than 80 percent of wealthy
Chinese buyers have ties to China.
In the United States, real estate agents and regulators say
Chinese buyers often prefer to buy property in cash and they are
the biggest foreign buyer.
Data from the country's National Association of Realtors
shows they bought $28.6 billion of property in 2015, up from $22
billion in 2014.
HSBC declined to clarify which clients would be affected by
the change beyond describing the policy as impacting some
Chinese nationals.
Luxury homes news website Mansion Global, which first
reported the HSBC policy change, said it would affect Chinese
nationals holding temporary visitor 'B' visas if the majority of
their income and assets are maintained in China.
In Vancouver, an HSBC spokeswoman said HSBC's Canadian arm
already had similar policies in place and was actively reviewing
those policies in the context of the local regulatory
environment to determine if and what changes are necessary.
She added that the bank has a very conservative risk
appetite and favors customers with strong ties to Canada, or who
are building strong ties to Canada.
China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange said late
last year it would soon launch a system to monitor foreign
exchange businesses at banks and put people who tried to buy
more foreign currency than is allowed on a watch list.
Those found trying to purchase more than the maximum $50,000
in foreign currency a year would be placed on a watch list, it
said.
"HSBC fully complies with all applicable regulations in the
markets in which it operates and constantly reviews its policies
to protect its customers and support the orderly and transparent
operation of financial markets," a statement from the
London-based bank said.
HSBC's pivot away from lending to some Chinese nationals
abroad comes as other international banks clamor to lend more to
wealthy Chinese.
The Royal Bank of Canada scrapped its C$1.25 million
cap on mortgages to borrowers with no local credit history last
year in a bid to tap into surging demand for financing from
wealthy immigrant buyers.
A spokeswoman representing RBC in Hong Kong was not
immediately able to comment on the bank's Canadian business.
($1=1.41 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Lawrence White, Editing by Lisa Jucca
and Neil Fullick)