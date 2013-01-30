UPDATE 1-HSBC hires US expert on drug cartels after Mexico lapses

* HSBC sets up committee to combat financial crime, risks
* Ex-U.S. attorney general Comey to join new committee
* Move follows record fine linked to Mexico problems
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Jan 30 HSBC is hiring a former
U.S. deputy attorney general with a background in fighting drug
cartels to help the global bank avoid a repeat of lapses in its
anti-money-laundering controls that led to a $1.9 billion fine.
The penalty, the largest ever paid by a bank, followed a
long U.S. investigation into HSBC's Mexican and U.S. operations
that concluded last month with scathing criticism of the systems
it used to stop the proceeds of organised crime passing through
its accounts.
Jim Comey, who was U.S. deputy attorney general from 2003 to
2005, will join Europe's biggest bank as a non-executive
director in March and will be a member of a new committee to
combat financial crime.
As U.S. attorney for the southern district of New York from
2002 to 2003, Comey set up a specialised unit to prosecute
international drug cartels and supervised the prosecution of
executives on fraud and securities-related charges.
He will be joined by two other non-executives - Rona
Fairhead and Simon Robertson - and five independent advisers,
including Bill Hughes, a former head of the UK's Serious
Organised Crime Agency, and Dave Hartnett, who retired last year
as the permanent secretary for tax at Britain's tax authority.
HSBC said on Wednesday the Financial System Vulnerabilities
Committee would help Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver simplify
its business activities and enhance risk management and control
by improving standards across the bank.
It will help HSBC meet tax transparency and compliance
standards, the prevention of terrorist financing and association
with illegal drugs activities.
HSBC said the committee would identify areas where the bank
could be exposed to financial crime or system abuse, or where
its bankers might "abuse their participation in the system by
undertaking transactions or activities that are reputationally
damaging to HSBC, even if not actually illegal".
Comey is the latest big American name hired by the bank to
improve its controls and structure.
Stuart Levey, a former undersecretary for terrorism and
financial intelligence in the U.S. Treasury, joined last year as
chief legal officer. Bob Werner, who had headed sanctions action
against drugs traffickers and money launderers, became head of
financial crime compliance, a new role.