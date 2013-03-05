HSBC to sell US subsidiary's personal loan portfolios

March 5 HSBC Holdings Plc said it
agreed to sell a U.S. subsidiary's personal unsecured loan and
personal homeowner loan portfolios to SpringCastle Acquisition
LLC and Newcastle Investment Corp.
The subsidiary, HSBC Finance Corp, also said it agreed to
sell its loan servicing facility and related assets in London,
Kentucky to Springleaf Finance Inc.
The total consideration to be paid by SpringCastle and its
parent, Springleaf, is $3.2 billion in cash.
"These agreements accelerate the run-off of the legacy
consumer mortgage and lending business and are a continuation of
HSBC's strategy to reposition its U.S. operations and focus on
the core businesses supporting our aim to be the world's leading
international bank," Patrick Burke, CEO, HSBC Finance Corp said
in a statement.