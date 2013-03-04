Banker bonus clawbacks yet to bite at HSBC

LONDON, March 4 HSBC, hit by scandals
over lax compliance and product mis-selling last year, clawed
back less pay from senior staff during 2012 than in the previous
year.
HSBC said it retrieved $700,000 out of $608 million of
deferred pay still outstanding for 314 senior staff, as of
end-December. That represented 0.1 percent, and was less than
the $800,000 the bank clawed back in 2011. It did not say how
much it clawed back across the whole bank.
Banks are under pressure from regulators and governments to
match pay to performance after the excesses of the financial
crisis. Some banks, like HSBC, now have the ability to claw back
bonuses paid to staff who have underperformed.
But banks only introduced clawback mechanisms from 2010, so
they have limited scope to act on issues that date back before
then, such as HSBC's compliance and mis-selling problems.
The bank has said people involved have also left, and that
it cut bonuses for 2012 to reflect the damage caused.
HSBC, Europe's largest bank, was fined a record $1.9 billion
by U.S. authorities in December for compliance failings in its
Mexico and U.S. operations after a long-running investigation,
which its chief executive called "shameful."
It also set aside $2.3 billion last year to compensate UK
customers mis-sold insurance policies and interest rate hedging
products. In December 2011, the bank was handed a record fine
for poor investment advice from its NHFA unit to elderly
customers.
The bank said last year's clawbacks were mainly related to
the UK mis-selling and NHFA issues, and clawbacks had been
exercised this year in respect of the U.S. regulatory fines.
But HSBC also acknowledged the legal difficulty of clawing
back pay. The bank's remuneration committee only uses external
advisers in exceptional circumstances, but last year hired law
firm Freshfields Brukhaus Deringer to provide legal advice on
the clawback process.
HSBC has said the clawback is a crucial tool in the way
banks structure pay, whereby more is often paid in bonuses than
fixed salary. In this way, employers can recover bonuses if
problems come to light several years after they were paid.
"There is quite a lot of public support for clawback, which
can only happen with deferral and deferral can only happen with
bonus," HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint told lawmakers last month,
saying he regarded deferrals and clawbacks as essential.
The European Union has just agreed a cap on bankers'
bonuses, a step critics have said could lead to higher fixed
salaries.
HSBC said last year's clawback was from senior management.
It did not take back anything from 264 non-senior management who
are designated "code staff", an industry definition for people
in risk-facing jobs.
Its 314 senior staff earned $529 million in 2012, or an
average of $1.7 million each. Almost three-quarters of the pay
was variable.