HSBC Q3 profit dented by $800 mln hit for U.S. fine

BRIEF-Sterling Jewelers issues statement on "sexual harrassment claims"
* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 5 HSBC Holdings took another $1.15 billion hit to cover a potential U.S. fine for lax anti-money laundering controls and UK mis-selling on Monday, eating into quarterly profits at Europe's biggest bank.
HSBC's earnings were aided by a sharp drop in bad debts, but it set aside another $800 million to cover a potential fine from U.S. regulators for breaches in its anti-money laundering controls in Mexico, adding to $700 million set aside in July. It also took another $353 million charge for UK mis-selling, mainly for payment protection insurance.
The bank reported an underlying profit - after stripping out the impact of disposals and changes in the value of its own debt - in the July-September quarter of $5 billion, up from a revised $2.2 billion a year earlier.
* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The delays in Republican plans to overhaul Obamacare are helpful to hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp, the company's chief executive officer said on Tuesday, as the timeline shifts further out for any changes to government healthcare payments.
* Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"