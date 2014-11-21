HSBC's Swiss private banking arm under investigation in France

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
PARIS Nov 21 The Swiss private banking arm of HSBC Holdings Plc said on Friday it had been placed under formal investigation by French magistrates, who are looking into whether the bank helped certain clients avoid paying taxes.
"We confirm that HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) SA has been placed under formal investigation by French magistrates who are examining whether the bank acted appropriately between 2006-07 in relation to certain clients of the bank who had French tax reporting requirements, as well as in relation to the way the bank offered its services in the country," the bank said in an emailed statement.
In connection with the investigation, the bank said it had been asked to deposit a bail bond of 50 million euros ($62 million).
"We will continue to cooperate with the French authorities to the fullest extent possible," it added. (1 US dollar = 0.8046 euro) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Natalie Huet)
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.