French financial prosecutor says HSBC should stand trial over tax fraud

PARIS Nov 3 France's financial prosecutor has
requested a trial for HSBC Holdings and its Swiss private
banking unit on suspicions it helped customers dodge taxes in
2006-2007, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
"We take note of the recommendation... and will
continue to defend ourselves vigorously," HSBC said in an
emailed comment to Reuters.
The bank was put under formal investigation last year. It
will be up to investigating magistrates to decide on whether it
should stand trial.
Magistrates had previously estimated the Swiss arm's alleged
fraud at around 2.2 billion euros (1.66 billion pound).
HSBC has admitted failings in controls at the Swiss private
bank, but denied knowledge of wrongdoing.
