2013年 4月 24日

French tax probe targets HSBC -prosecutor

PARIS/LONDON, April 23 France has opened a probe into whether British bank HSBC offered illicit products to help French clients avoid tax in Switzerland, the prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

The investigation is based on a list of French clients at HSBC's Swiss unit obtained in 2009, the prosecutor's office said.

A spokeswoman for HSBC declined to comment.
