HSBC loses appeal in French tax fraud investigation -sources

PARIS Feb 1 London-based bank HSBC has
lost its appeal against the launch of a formal investigation in
France into allegations it helped customers dodge tax, two
sources told Reuters on Monday.
The bank was put under formal investigation last year on
suspicions that the parent did not exercise sufficient controls
on the activities of its Swiss private bank in 2006 and 2007.
"The court has decided to reject HSBC's requests," one of
the sources said.
In France a formal investigation often, but not
automatically, leads to a trial.
HSBC has admitted failings in controls at the Swiss private
bank, but denied knowledge of wrongdoing.
"We are disappointed with the outcome of this procedural
appeal. We will continue to defend ourselves vigorously," the
bank said in an emailed statement.
Magistrates had previously estimated the Swiss arm's alleged
fraud at around 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion.)
($1 = 0.9189 euros)
