HSBC says to consider whether to move headquarters from Britain

LONDON, April 24 HSBC Holdings,
Europe's biggest bank, said it has started a review of whether
to move its headquarters out of Britain following regulatory and
structural changes in the industry.
Shareholders have urged the bank to consider moving its
headquarters to Asia, probably back to Hong Kong, due to a hefty
UK bank tax and other costs associated with being based in
London.
"The board has therefore now asked management to commence
work to look at where the best place is for HSBC to be
headquartered in this new environment," said HSBC Chairman
Douglas Flint on Friday. "The question is a complex one and
it is too soon to say how long this will take or what the
conclusion will be; but the work is underway."
