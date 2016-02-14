HSBC decides to stay in Britain

BRIEF-Sabby Management reports 5.79 pct passive stake in Amedica Corp
* Sabby Management LLC reports 5.79 percent passive stake in Amedica Corp as of Jan 19 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2iOZAda Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 14 HSBC has decided to keep its headquarters in Britain, the bank said on Sunday, following a review into a potential move that could have shifted the group's base to Hong Kong.
The decision to stay gives a boost to London's status as a global financial centre, which has faced challenges from tougher regulation since the financial crisis as well as rising costs.
"The decision of the Board was unanimous," HSBC said in a statement. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Mark Potter and Jonathan Oatis)
* Sabby Management LLC reports 5.79 percent passive stake in Amedica Corp as of Jan 19 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2iOZAda Further company coverage:
Jan 19 New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
* Penn national gaming enters into new credit facilities and completes refinancing transactions