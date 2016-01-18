Who, not where: For HSBC investors, HQ debate eclipsed by identity issue

* HSBC board to discuss headquarters later this month
* Investors want HSBC to be clearer on strategy
* China slowdown puts question mark over its Asia "pivot"
plan
By Sinead Cruise and Lawrence White
LONDON/HONG KONG, Jan 18 As HSBC
prepares to decide which country it should call home, a growing
number of its investors want the bank to address a bigger
question: what does it really want to be?
HSBC's board is due to meet later this month and is expected
to discuss whether it should quit its UK headquarters and shift
overseas, with Hong Kong seen as the most likely alternative.
But for investors, analysts and some HSBC executives, the
real debate underlying this decision is whether it wants to
continue to be a global corporate lending giant with a large
investment banking and trading business or become a simpler,
Asia-focused trading and retail bank.
If the former is the case, London - as a major financial
trading centre with a favourable time zone - is the more obvious
choice, some say. Otherwise it should abandon a country with one
of the toughest regulatory regimes globally and return to Asia,
where the bank was born more than 150 years ago.
Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver has already led a drive to
slim down Europe's biggest bank, pulling it out of 78 countries
or businesses since 2011. But concerns linger about high costs,
lacklustre returns and how to adapt to a regulatory framework
hostile to global banks.
"It is a bigger issue than just where to have the HQ," said
one of HSBC's top-15 investors, speaking on condition of
anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.
"Being a global bank has to have benefits for large
corporate clients but that does not mean that HSBC has to offer
all services to all clients in all areas."
An HSBC spokeswoman, commenting on the HQ issue and future
strategy, referred to the bank's third-quarter results statement
in November, when it said the domicile review would focus on
long-term perspectives, as opposed to short-term factors.
"An announcement (on domicile) will be made when the board
makes its final decision and if necessary a further update will
be provided at the time of the full-year results announcement
(in late February)," she said.
CHINA PAIN
Last June, HSBC looked set to be opting for the narrower
Asian option, when it unveiled its Asia "pivot" strategy - a
plan to redeploy up to $230 billion in assets saved from cuts
elsewhere to the region and the urban sprawl of China's Pearl
River Delta in particular.
But seven months on, the region's markets and economy look
anything but welcoming.
As Chinese growth has slowed, perceived missteps by the
authorities have stoked concerns in global markets that Beijing
might be losing its grip on economic policy.
China's benchmark Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 index
has tumbled around 16 percent since the start of the year.
"They (HSBC) first need to decide what they want to be,
then they can figure out which jurisdiction suits them best. If
that business model is Asian, then fine, a move makes sense,"
said Barrington Pitt Miller, equity analyst at U.S. fund firm
Janus Capital, who said the Chinese slowdown had raised a "big
question mark" about the bank's business plan.
"But if you decide you want to be global, then I'm not sure
the next two generations of senior non-Asian stakeholders -
customers, capital providers, regulators and employees - will be
ready to embrace that change of domicile."
A senior source inside HSBC said the turmoil in Chinese
stock markets is viewed by Gulliver as a short-term issue and
should not influence a "50-year" decision about its
headquarters.
But if the company shifted base, the cost of raising capital
from Europe and the United States through bonds may rise, say
analysts.
"Should it play out that investors are more nervous around
the name under a new non-UK domicile, then the bank might have
to pay a bigger premium for the so-called increased risk of
being a quote-unquote emerging market name," said Oliver Judd, a
senior credit analyst at Aviva Investors, which owns HSBC bonds.
UNIVERSAL PROBLEMS
Meanwhile the senior HSBC source said plentiful liquidity
for companies in Asia, and worse-than-expected economic
performance in China and Southeast Asia, had made finding
profitable lending opportunities difficult.
The slowing growth in particular could spell trouble for
HSBC in China, potentially causing the bank's bad loan ratio in
the country to more than double from 0.6 percent to 1.4 percent
by the end of 2016, JPMorgan analysts wrote in a Jan. 6 note.
Ratings agency Moody's also warned of "considerable downside
risk from a material slowdown in China".
Asia accounted for over 60 percent of the bank's pre-tax
profits in the first nine months of 2015 and around 78 percent
in 2014, according to the note published on Monday.
If HSBC opts to stick with London though, many of the issues
that prompted it to announce its headquarters review last April
will still be there, despite Britain largely scrapping a hefty
levy on bank balance sheets.
London is an obvious choice if HSBC is to remain a
"universal" bank that combines standard deposit-taking and
lending with more sophisticated investment banking activity.
But Britain's tough ring-fencing regulation and the
requirement for ever-thicker capital safety cushions mean the
universal banking strategy is increasingly expensive for banks
to pursue.
HSBC has responded by pulling back from some of its
"non-core" activities but some investors say its board should go
further, and pick a region to be champion in once and for all.
"HSBC is a collection of businesses which don't necessarily
fit very well together, and the board will be under considerable
pressure to start splitting them up if they don't do something
more for shareholders sooner rather than later," said Ali
Miremadi, a fund manager at THS Partners, another HSBC investor.
