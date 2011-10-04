HSBC says hires ex-Citi banker Kennedy for Asia Pacific

HONG KONG Oct 4 HSBC has hired former
Citigroup executive Glenn Kennedy as head of sales for the
alternatives sector in Asia Pacific, it said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Kennedy will be based in Hong Kong and serve clients
throughout the region with specific responsibility for hedge
funds and private equity funds.
Kennedy worked as a director for Citi Fund Services (Asia)
for four years.
HSBC provides administration to over 200 clients in the
alternatives sector and about 500 funds in the Asia Pacific
region and is in the precess of building its prime services
business in the region for hedge funds.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)