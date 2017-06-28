版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 23:29 BJT

MOVES-HSBC hires new head of business model innovations for UK & Europe

June 28 Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Diana Biggs head of business model innovations, UK & Europe.

Biggs most recently worked at her own startup, Proof of Purpose, a company that explores the use of blockchain technology to enable financial inclusion and economic empowerment.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐