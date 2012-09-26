RPT-INSIGHT-U.S. probe of HSBC tangled up in bureaucracy, infighting

* Prosecutors in West Virginia clashed with Brooklyn, D.C.
* US Attorney Ihlenfeld sought rare arbitration -letter
* 11 U.S. agencies, offices probed HSBC for money laundering
By Carrick Mollenkamp and Brett Wolf
Sept 26 In the second half of 2010, a senior
federal prosecutor in West Virginia drafted an impassioned plea
to his bosses in Washington to end infighting as multiple
government agencies pursued a high-stakes investigation of HSBC
Holdings Plc.
William Ihlenfeld II had been fighting a losing battle
against fellow prosecutors in Washington and Brooklyn, who were
jointly conducting a parallel probe into the British bank's
controls over illicit transactions.
Ihlenfeld, the U.S. Attorney in Wheeling, West Virginia,
said in the draft letter, a copy of which has been seen by
Reuters, that there had been a breakdown in the relationship,
and his office had been told to stand down in June 2010 by the
Department of Justice, just as they were preparing to indict the
bank for as many as 175 counts of money laundering.
An earlier mediation had failed. So for the first time in 30
years, Ihlenfeld said his office was seeking an arbitration of
such a dispute.
"We have made several offers to amicably settle this dispute
by dividing the investigation in a way that guaranteed the two
investigations would never interfere with each other," Ihlenfeld
wrote. "Despite our best effort, all of our offers have been
categorically rejected. None of our proposals has even induced a
counter-offer."
"As a general proposition, there is no reason why the
professionals from different DOJ components cannot work together
for the common good," Ihlenfeld wrote in the letter addressed to
Gary Grindler, then the acting deputy attorney general. "This
particular situation is no exception."
It is not clear whether Ihlenfeld ultimately sent the letter
or whether the Department of Justice agreed to arbitrate the
dispute. But the draft provides a rare insight into the secret
world of prosecutors, and sheds new light on a large and complex
U.S. investigation that some two years later may lead to a
settlement of more than $1 billion with HSBC.
At least 11 different U.S. departments, offices and
regulators - largely comprising the two competing groups - as
well as the U.S. Senate have probed HSBC for money-laundering
lapses in investigations that date back to at least 2007.
Ihlenfeld's letter, other Department of Justice documents,
regulatory filings and interviews with those close to the HSBC
prosecution show how multiple - and sometimes overlapping -
inquiries have slowed the prosecution and added to costs, as
well as led to rancor within the department and between
different government agencies.
They also underscore the problems the government faces in
policing global banks such as HSBC that can enable a wide range
of illicit transactions -- from small-time fraud to laundering
of tens of billions of dollars for drug cartels and countries
that are the subject of U.S. sanctions, such as Iran.
At one point, for example, a U.S. prosecutor in West
Virginia was forced to explain to HSBC that dual Justice
Department probes were not duplicative, according to a letter
from the prosecutor to the bank's lawyer.
Such strife among different government agencies has surfaced
in other complex investigations. In August, New York State bank
regulator Benjamin Lawsky drew the ire of federal agencies when
he independently pursued a $340 million settlement with another
British bank, Standard Chartered Plc, rather than being
part of an ongoing federal probe.
It is all at least partially due to a heightened effort by
U.S. and state regulators to crack down on money laundering.
Besides HSBC and Standard Chartered, a series of global banks
including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc
have faced investigations into lapses related to money
laundering.
A Department of Justice spokesman said in an emailed
statement that the department continues to "aggressively pursue"
the HSBC probe "in coordination with its internal components and
external partners."
"Financial investigations, by their nature, are complex and
time consuming," spokesman Dean Boyd wrote. "The department's
track record in bringing successful enforcement actions in the
banking industry speaks for itself, and has had a significant,
positive impact on banking industry practices."
Spokespeople for the federal prosecutors in Brooklyn and
West Virginia, as well as the other government agencies
mentioned in this article declined to comment.
An HSBC spokesman also declined comment.
PARALLEL PROBES
Prosecutors in Ihlenfeld's office had been working since at
least December 2008 on the case, which originated with an
investigation of a local doctor's use of HSBC accounts to move
$3 million tied to Medicare fraud, according to the letter.
But as the investigators looked deeper, they realized the
case was merely "the tip of the iceberg", Ihlenfeld wrote.
Prosecutors in West Virginia had been working with two units
of the Treasury Department - the Internal Revenue Service's
Criminal Investigation arm and the Financial Crimes Enforcement
Network (Fincen), which enforces anti-money laundering laws.
Brooklyn prosecutors, meanwhile, had aligned with the more
powerful Washington-based Asset Forfeiture and Money Laundering
Section of the Department of Justice. Investigators in that
enterprise also included the Drug Enforcement Administration and
the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a unit of the
Department of Homeland Security.
The Asset Forfeiture unit had the power to veto any proposed
money laundering indictment or settlement with HSBC, according
to the letter.
Ihlenfeld touted the support of his own team, the IRS and
Fincen, describing the agencies' investigators as "the best of
the best when it comes to paper cases."
He also wrote that his office was much further along in the
investigation, arguing that his group had devoted well over
5,543 hours to the investigation.
In one swipe at Brooklyn prosecutors, Ihlenfeld wrote that
they did not realize that HSBC operated a bulk cash processing
center "within walking distance" of their offices until West
Virginia prosecutors pointed it out to them during the
mediation.
He wrote that on March 24, 2010, the top prosecutor in
Brooklyn had said that their investigation was "just starting".
"Even if DOJ's budget was unlimited, it would be wasteful
for" the competing group to replicate what was already a
successful investigation, he wrote.
In the end, Ihlenfeld did not win the battle. Prosecutors,
including those in Washington, now oversee the probe, which is
still ongoing.
For HSBC, after more than five years of investigation, a
final settlement may be approaching. The bank has already set
aside $700 million to cover those costs, and said in a
regulatory filing in July that they could be "significantly
higher".