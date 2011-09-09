UPDATE 1-HSBC HK CEO joins BlackRock as Asia chairman

(Adds details)

By Kelvin Soh

HONG KONG, Sept 9 BlackRock Inc , the world's largest asset manager, said it has appointed outgoing HSBC Holdings Plc Hong Kong Chief Executive Mark McCombe as chairman for Asia, replacing Rohit Bhagat.

Wharton-educated McCombe, a 24-year veteran at HSBC who was once head of its asset management unit, would be replaced at the bank by the Asian head of its investment banking unit, Anita Fung, Europe's biggest bank said in a separate statement.

McCombe's appointment is likely to point to another push by BlackRock to raise its profile in the region, where it remains less well-known compared with rivals such as Fidelity.

McCombe already has a strong background in asset management, having taken over from Alain Dromer as head of HSBC's global asset management arm in 2007, where he reported directly to then-Global Banking and Markets (GBM) division head Stuart Gulliver.

Incoming HSBC Hong Kong CEO Fung is also from GBM, which globally accounted for more than 40 percent of the group's profit before tax in the first six months of the year. Hong Kong accounted for slightly more than a quarter of the group's profit before tax.

McCombe's departure comes after the bank said on Wednesday that it would cut 3,000 jobs in the next three years, part of a global move to chop 30,000 positions.