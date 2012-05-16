RPT-Europe, U.S. key to next stage of HSBC turnaround

* HSBC CEO gives strategy update on Thursday
* Gulliver tackles costs, quits dozens of countries, areas
* Still has big task on Europe, U.S. turnaround
By Steve Slater
LONDON, May 14 HSBC boss Stuart
Gulliver needs to map out his route to recovery for the bank's
European and U.S. businesses at a strategy update this week to
bolster confidence in a turnaround plan that has shown progress
on cost cutting and asset sales.
First-quarter results from Europe's biggest bank last week
showed Gulliver, a 32-year HSBC veteran who made his
name building up its investment bank, has achieved much in the
first of his three-year revival plan.
That is likely to win him breathing space with investors.
"He is delivering on his promises in keeping costs down and
revisiting areas of exposure and that's what the market wants,"
said Guy de Blonay, who runs Jupiter's Financial Opportunities
Fund. "The market has accepted the fact it's an organisation
that you cannot change in an afternoon and it will take time."
However, shareholders will be keen for Gulliver to flesh out
plans for underperforming European and U.S. businesses.
In an echo of his time at HSBC's investment bank, when he
reversed an ill-fated attempt to take on Wall Street's biggest
banks and refocused on its strengths in debt financing and
emerging markets, Gulliver is steering the bank back to its
roots as a financier of global trade.
Taking companies overseas, hedging their currency exposure,
selling their bonds, providing more sophisticated investment
bank products and bridging east and west are seen as its best
chances to turn around the European and U.S. regions.
BENEFITS COMING THROUGH
Gulliver, a keen sailor who grew up in Plymouth on England's
south coast and has held key roles as far afield as Tokyo,
London and Kuala Lumpur, is in charge of a bank with 89 million
customers across 85 countries, the biggest bank outside China.
A year ago, he set two key goals: to get return on equity
(RoE), a key measure of profitability, above 12 percent and to
cut costs by $3.5 billion a year to get them below 52 percent of
revenue.
Last week, he said the bank was getting "serious traction"
on the measures under its control. First-quarter results showed
annualised cost savings reaching $2 billion after 14,000 job
cuts, shaving the underlying cost/income ratio to 55 percent
from 61 percent in 2011.
RoE is also on the rise, helped by a string of almost 30
deals in the last year to move out of businesses that lack
scale, are unprofitable, or do not connect with other areas.
There have been big U.S. sales, and smaller moves in Europe,
including closures in Poland, Georgia and Slovakia, and in Latin
America, where the bank has sold or plans to sell businesses in
a string of countries. Asia has not been immune, with deals in
Thailand, Korea, Japan and elsewhere.
"We're yet to really see the benefits come through in the
numbers, so we'll be looking for more colour on the financial
implications of what they've done so far, and what they've got
to do going forward," said Shore Capital analyst Gary Greenwood.
"We're only part way through a three year turnaround
programme so there will clearly be more countries they will look
to exit," he said.
But RoE, which topped 15 percent each year from 2004 to 2007
before plunging to 4-5 percent in the financial market crisis,
will come back under pressure as Basel III regulations come in.
All banks face the same pressure, and it could cut up to 2
percentage points from an HSBC RoE which reached 11 percent last
year and held at that level in the first quarter.
HUGE VARIATIONS
Gulliver said a year ago that about 42 percent of operations
were delivering a return below the bank's 11 percent cost of
capital. That is the level where investors would be better off
putting their money elsewhere.
Analysis of HSBC's operations shows huge variance across its
geographies and business lines, and the United States and Europe
need particular work.
To get RoE to between 12 percent and 15 percent, HSBC
reckons it needs to deliver a return on its assets, weighted for
how risky they are, of between 1.8 percent and 2.6 percent.
Return on risk-weighted assets (RoRWA) was 1.4 percent in
the first quarter. In Hong Kong it was a stunning 7.3 percent,
coupled with a cost/income ratio of 39 percent, and it came in
at 2.8 percent in the rest of Asia-Pacific.
Although there are fears Asian growth is slowing, HSBC is
expected to pick up business there as European rivals retrench,
under pressure to shrink and focus lending at home. HSBC's share
of Asia trade finance jumped to 14 percent in the first quarter
from 3 percent in 2010, Morgan Stanley analysts estimated.
But in Europe RoRWA has been 1.2-1.5 percent in the last
three years and was no better in the first quarter. Costs are
also a problem in Europe and have jumped above 70 percent of
underlying revenue.
HSBC's problems in the United States have been tackled since
the U.S. subprime crisis showed up its disastrous 2003 purchase
of Household Finance, and it has been running down the consumer
finance book for the past five years.
Gulliver has accelerated change in the United States,
selling half its branches and its credit card business.
But there is more work to do, and analysts think some degree
of restructuring is also still needed at its stronger businesses
in the Middle East and Latin America.