REFILE-UPDATE 5-HSBC says may leave UK, hit by US bad debts

 (Clarifies para 21 to show selling Poland retail unit, exiting
Georgia)	
 * Q3 underlying pretax profit drops 36 pct to $3 bn
 * U.S. bad debts jump as homeowners stop repaying mortgages
 * Investment bank profits slump on rates, credit slowdown
 * UK regulation may cost $2.5 bn/yr, may be too high to stay
 By Steve Slater and Douwe Miedema	
 LONDON, Nov 9 HSBC gave its starkest
warning to date that new regulations might force it to leave
Britain and said its U.S. bad debts had jumped as more
homeowners stopped payments on their mortgages.	
 Europe's biggest bank on Wednesday reported a 36 percent
fall in third quarter profits as the euro zone debt crisis hit
investment bank income, while strains in the U.S. economy saw
bad debts there jump by almost $1 billion, the first rise in two
years.	
 Extra British regulations could cost HSBC $2.5 billion a
year, which it said may be "too high" to stay, though it would
delay its decision to move its headquarters back to Hong Kong or
elsewhere until at least next year.	
 HSBC's London-listed shares fell 5.8 percent, as analysts
said underlying profits of $3 billion in the three months to the
end of September fell short of expectations and there was also
disappointment on rising costs and U.S. bad debts. 	
 "Asian growth is insufficient to fill the hole left by
run-off of the Household disaster in the U.S., and (investment
bank) GBM profitability has fallen sharply," said Ian Gordon,
analyst at Evolution Securities. "The challenge of improving the
group's cost efficiency is tortuous," he added.	
 The wider market was also under pressure and the
EU bank index fell 4 percent as Italy's borrowing costs
surged to more than 7 percent, raising fears it will also need a
bailout that Europe cannot afford.	
 "The outlook for the global economy is very challenging as
problems in developed markets begin to affect growth rates
around the world," HSBC Chief Executive Stuart
Gulliver said.	
 Gulliver, who wants to cut annual costs by $3.5
billion and sharpen the bank's focus on Asia by quitting
countries where it lacks scale, said he was making progress on
costs and the turnaround plan, but it would be a long haul and
external headwinds were building. 	
 Losses on bad debts swelled to $3.9 billion in the third
quarter, up $1 billion from the previous quarter, as U.S.
impairments jumped by 64 percent to $2.4 billion, which the bank
blamed on a moratorium on mortgage foreclosures.	
 "We're seeing the effects of moral hazard, where even
seriously delinquent customers simply cannot be foreclosed on by
banks operating in the United States," Finance Director Iain
Mackay told journalists on a conference call.	
 "We believe we're seeing people taking payment holidays from
their mortgages recognising that banks are unable to foreclose
on them," Mackay said.	
 Delinquencies on loans jumped in September. There
was some stabilisation in October, although the bank said a
return to more normal foreclosure activity could weaken house
prices.	
 HSBC became one of the biggest providers of U.S.
mortgages for customers with a weaker credit history after its
purchase of Household Finance eight years ago. It has closed the
business and is running down its $50 billion loan book.	
 U.S. regulators suspended foreclosures, although banks in
some states have restarted foreclosure actions since.	
 	
 PACKING SUITCASES	
 HSBC fired a warning shot at British politicians who are
considering imposing tougher regulations, saying the cost might
prompt it to move its headquarters out of the country where it
has been based for the last 18 years.	
 Gulliver said requiring banks to hold substantial debt that
can absorb losses if it hits trouble could force HSBC to issue
$55 billion of senior debt, at an annual cost of $2.1 billion.
He said deposit-rich HSBC does not need this extra buffer.	
 It pays another $400 million on its overseas assets under a
UK bank levy.	
 "You get to a $2.5 billion cost for being UK headquartered.
This is a non-trivial decision, you don't move your head office
on a regular basis," Gulliver said.	
 Mackay said of the $2.5 billion cost: "We would probably
view that as too high."	
 Gulliver said the decision would not take place at this
month's board meeting, and would likely be taken in the next
year to 18 months. It would only consider moving the holding
company abroad, and the retail bank would "always" be based in
the UK.	
 HSBC has so far said it will sell or retreat from 14
countries. They include the sale of its U.S. credit card
business and branches in New York state, retail businesses in
Russia, Poland and Chile, and its Canadian brokerage business.
It is exiting Georgia.	
 It has also put its $1 billion general insurance business on
the block. 	
 HSBC's corporate clients provided a rare bright spot, but
GBM's profit almost halved from the previous quarter to $1
billion. Operating income for credit and rates was a negative
$460 million, swinging from income of $600 million the quarter
before and offsetting strong profits in foreign exchange and
equities.	
 Its costs so far this year were 54.6 percent of revenue, up
from 54 percent last year, while it had reduced headcount by
5,000 since the first quarter.	
 The bank cut its holdings of the sovereign debt of Greece,
Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain to $5.5 billion by the end of
September, from $8.2 billion three months earlier.	
 HSBC's London-listed shares closed down 31.2 pence at
506.3p. The stock has fallen 22 percent this year -- still not
as bad as a 34 percent drop in the wider DJ index of European
banks .	
	
 (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Rosalba O'Brien;
Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Jane Merriman)

