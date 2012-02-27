版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 27日 星期一 16:28 BJT

HSBC profits hit $21.9 bln, wage costs rise

LONDON Feb 27 HSBC just missed analysts' expectations with a near $22 billion profit last year, which marked the biggest profit among western banks thanks to its strength in Asia and other emerging markets.

HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, on Monday reported 2011 profits of $21.9 billion, up 15 percent on the year but just below the average forecast of $22.2 billion from 13 analysts polled by Reuters. The profit included $3.9 billion of gains on the value of its own debt.

Profits at its investment bank were down 24 percent on 2010 at $7 billion, hurt as the euro zone debt crisis slowed capital markets activity in the second half of last year.

CEO Stuart Gulliver is reshaping HSBC to cut annual costs by $3.5 billion, lift profitability and sharpen its focus on Asia, and said he will step up the execution of his plan this year.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐