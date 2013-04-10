Manulife, HDFC Life said to bid for HSBC India insurance arm

HONG KONG/MUMBAI, April 10 Canada's Manulife
Financial Corp and the Indian affiliate of Standard
Life plc are among the suitors to place first-round bids for
HSBC plc's Indian life insurance business, a stake valued at
about $200 million, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
HSBC plc, Europe's biggest bank, is selling its 26
percent stake in a life insurance joint venture with two Indian
state-run banks, as it sheds noncore businesses globally.
The winner of the auction will get immediate access to about
5,500 branches of the two state-run banks. Bancassurance is
emerging as a key tool to sell insurance products across Asia as
the life insurance industry matures in the region.
HDFC Life, a joint venture between India's top mortgage
lender HDFC Ltd and British insurer Standard Life
; Birla Sun Life, a venture between Indian conglomerate
Aditya Birla Group and Canada's Sun Life; and ICICI Prudential
Life, a joint venture between India's No. 2 lender ICICI Bank
and Britain's No. 1 insurer Prudential, are
among the bidders to submit first round bids last week, the
people said.
HSBC's two Indian partners in the venture - Canara Bank Ltd
and Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd - could
also pare their stakes, the people said, although no final
decision has been made on this. That could push the deal value
to $800 million, including a bank distribution agreement, they
added.
"The biggest attraction for any Indian or foreign bidder in
this joint venture would be the vast distribution network, which
is absolutely essential in a country like India," said one of
the sources directly involved in the process. "There are a very
few good partnership opportunities available for foreign players
in India, this venture is one of them."
HSBC, HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential, and Manulife declined to
comment. Aditya Birla Nuvo, majority owner of Birla Sun Life,
also declined to comment.
The sources declined to be identified because the sale
process is confidential.