HSBC says to shut down India private banking business

MUMBAI Nov 27 HSBC Holdings Plc will
shut its private banking business in India, a spokesman said,
marking the exit of another foreign bank from the cut-throat
business in Asia's third-largest economy.
"After a strategic review of the global private banking
operations in India, we have decided to close the business," the
Mumbai-based spokesman said. "This marks further progress in the
HSBC group strategy to simplify business and deliver sustainable
growth."
Many foreign wealth managers had scrambled to open up shop
in India a few years ago and aggressively ramped up operations
to take advantage of robust economic growth, only to find
themselves struggling.
Even though India's economy has been minting millionaires at
a strong pace, it has failed to translate into profits for the
foreign wealth managers that have set up teams of well-paid
bankers to help manage those riches.
