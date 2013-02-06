HSBC structure was "not fit for purpose" two years ago - CEO

BRIEF-ITUS files for resale of up to 1.4 mln shares
* Files for resale of up to 1,487,606 shares of co's common stock by certain selling stockholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nDjhsk) Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 6 HSBC's structure was "not fit for purpose" two years ago but Europe's biggest bank is not too big or complex after a far-reaching restructuring and series of disposals, its chief executive said.
"Our structure was not fit for purpose in a modern world," Stuart Gulliver told lawmakers on a British banking inquiry on Wednesday, saying he had implemented the biggest organisational change in the bank's history when he took the helm in 2011.
HSBC was fined $1.9 billion in December, the largest ever paid by a bank, followed a U.S. investigation into its Mexican and U.S. operations that made scathing criticism of its anti-money-laundering systems. The bank admitted failures were partly due to its complex structure.
* Horton Capital Partners Fund says submitted nomination notice which included five candidates for consideration by CPS Technologies board as potential new members
* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing