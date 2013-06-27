HSBC cuts Mediterranean private bank team after drug-ring investigation

| ZURICH, June 27
Switzerland is "dramatically" cutting its north Africa and
Israel teams after a former employee was convicted of laundering
money for Moroccan drug dealers, it said.
Sources close to the bank said the Mediterranean and Israel
business, known as Medis, had managed up to $8 billion and had
between 12 and 15 staff.
"We have restructured the business dramatically. That will
see the majority of clients leave," HSBC spokesman Medard
Schoenmaeckers said.
He declined to say how many staff would remain.
A former HSBC banker, fired after an internal investigation
last year, was convicted in January of laundering money through
Swiss bank accounts for Moroccan drug smugglers, along with his
brother who worked for a Geneva-based asset manager.
"We conducted a strategic review of the Mediterranean
business, partly driven by internal investigations that started
last year," Schoenmaeckers said. The investigation was triggered
by a criminal case involving one of its bankers, he said.
Schoenmaeckers said the bank was not involved in the drug
smuggling investigation and had cooperated fully with the
police. He also said separate Israel teams in Zurich, Tel Aviv
and New York that were not part of Medis were unaffected.
HSBC has been embroiled in a string of scandals, including
allowing itself to be used to launder Mexican and Columbian drug
money, manipulation of benchmark interest rates such as Libor
and the mis-selling of financial products.
In January it said it would hire former U.S. deputy attorney
general Jim Comey to help avoid a repeat of lapses in its
anti-money-laundering controls.
HSBC's Swiss private bank manages a total 171 billion francs
($183 billion) at the end of 2012 had 2,600 staff.
($1 = 0.9346 Swiss francs)
