Israel tax authorities still trying to get leaked HSBC account list

| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM Feb 12 Israel's tax authority said on
Thursday it was working to obtain the details of thousands of
Israelis with accounts at the Swiss arm of HSBC, after
the bank admitted failings that may have allowed some customers
to evade taxes.
According to the International Consortium of Investigative
Journalists (ICIJ), which this week coordinated the release of
leaked client data, Israel ranked sixth among 203 countries,
with 6,554 Israelis holding accounts worth $10 billion.
"We have tried to receive the data from authorities. We
tried in various ways, direct and indirect, but we didn't get
it," said Idit Lev-Zerahia, a spokeswoman for the Israel Tax
Authority. "We are now renewing our efforts."
Moshe Asher, the head of the authority, told the Globes
financial newspaper he was rebuffed by French authorities when
trying to get the details but that the tax authority was
"determined to obtain this list."
Having a Swiss bank account is not illegal in Israel, as
long as it is reported to authorities.
Israeli newspapers have reported that among Israelis on the
list were bank owners and directors, diamond and real estate
moguls, retired military officers, public and private company
heads, well-known lawyers, a "popular" TV presenter, artists,
soccer players, sport agents, a retired judge and a former
prosecutor.
(Additional reporting by Ori Lewis and Maayan Lubell; Editing
by Mark Potter)