HSBC closes Jersey accounts as it steps up scrutiny of customers

LONDON, March 17 HSBC is closing
accounts in Jersey that are held by non-residents as the bank
steps up scrutiny of its clients, a person familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
The bank is sending letters to such customers to inform them
that their accounts could be closed, the source said. People
with HSBC Expat Accounts are not affected.
The BBC said on Tuesday morning that HSBC was closing all
accounts in Jersey belonging to customers who live in the UK.
HSBC last month admitted to past failings in compliance and
systems at its Swiss private bank after allegations that it
helped thousands of customers to avoid tax. That has sparked
intense criticism of HSBC, which has said it has overhauled its
Swiss business and improved standards across the bank.
Most banks are tightening scrutiny of customers and pulling
back from areas where they could fall foul of regulators, which
have been handing out big fines for banking indiscretions.
HSBC said in a statement: "Whilst we cannot comment on
individual cases, HSBC has implemented numerous standards
designed to prevent its banking services being used to evade
taxes or launder money, and we have exited clients who do not
meet those standards or where we have concerns in relation to
tax compliance."
The bank said it had been reviewing the details on
customers, such as data on identity and address, to protect them
and society against fraud and other financial crime.
