HSBC hires Laidler to run research in Americas

July 9 HSBC Holdings has hired Ben
Laidler as its new head of research in the Americas, overseeing
analysts covering stocks, bonds and macro issues.
Laidler, a fluent Spanish speaker, most recently ran Latin
American equity research and strategy at JPMorgan Chase,
HSBC said in a news release. He will be based in New York.
He replaces Patrick Boucher, who headed HSBC's research team
in the Americas for six years. Boucher is assuming a new global
role as head of product management for equity research at the
London-based bank company.
Laidler's experience in Latin American markets "will be
invaluable as we look to develop our franchise further in key
emerging markets," Stuart Parkinson, HSBC's chief executive of
global research said, in a prepared statement.
HSBC employs more than 600 people in 23 countries in its
global research division.