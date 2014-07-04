Former Itaú banker to become Latam CFO for HSBC -source

BRIEF-RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS APPROVES CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.2608/UNIT
* RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER HAS APPROVED A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.2608 PER UNIT
SAO PAULO, July 4 Rogério Calderón, a former senior executive at Brazilian bank Itaú, has been tapped to become chief financial officer of HSBC in Latin America, according to a source with knowledge of the appointment.
Until April, Calderón, previously a PricewaterhouseCoopers executive, was senior vice president of finance risk and compliance at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank.
He will assume the new regional post for HSBC in the second half of July. (Reporting by Aluisio Pereira and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.31 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
