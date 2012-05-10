版本:
HSBC says in talks over possible sale of Latam operations

HONG KONG May 10 HSBC plc, Europe's biggest bank, is in talks over possible sale of its operations in Colombia, Peru, Uruguay and Paraguay, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

HSBC has been exiting sub-scale markets and businesses in order to cut costs and streamline its mammoth operations under the new CEO Stuart Gulliver.

The London-based bank operates in 85 countries and Gulliver is trying to sharpen its focus on fast-growing Asian markets. HBSC did not specifiy the size of its Latam operations.

