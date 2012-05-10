UPDATE 2-HSBC in talks to sell 4 more LatAm businesses

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, Paraguay operations on block
* Exit part of HSBC's ongoing restructure
* HSBC has struck about 25 deals since 2011
* Four countries have 62 branches
HONG KONG/LONDON, May 10 HSBC plc is in talks to sell its operations in Colombia, Peru, Uruguay and Paraguay, as Europe's biggest bank continues to retreat from countries where it is too small or it does not see strong enough growth.
HSBC has been quitting smaller markets and businesses to cut costs and streamline operations under new CEO Stuart Gulliver.
The London-based bank operates in 85 countries and Gulliver is trying to sharpen its focus on fast-growing Asian markets. It has struck about 27 deals in the past year to cut more than $60 billion in risk-weighted assets from its balance sheet.
HSBC has 62 branches in the four Latin American countries it is leaving - 24 in Peru, 20 in Colombia, 11 in Uruguay and seven in Paraguay - out of more than 3,000 across the Americas. The businesses had assets of about $4.5 billion.
It did not say who it was talking to or specify whether it was one firm or several.
HSBC sold its businesses in Costa Rica, El Salvador and Honduras for $800 million to Colombia's Banco Davivienda S.A. in January. Those businesses had 136 branches and assets of about $4.3 billion. It also sold its retail banking operations in Chile last year.
HSBC's Latin American operations made an underlying pretax profit of $2.2 billion last year, up 21 percent, although bad debts have been rising there and its costs in the region are high and well above Gulliver's target.
The bank this week said first-quarter earnings hit $6.8 billion, beating expectations thanks to a rebound in investment banking, growth in Asia and a fall in U.S. bad debts.
Gulliver is due to update investors on the first year of his strategic overhaul next week.
Shares in HSBC were up 0.2 percent to 552 pence at 0850 GMT.
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 22 Gold held firm on Wednesday after falling as much as 1 percent the session before, with investors waiting for minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting for clues on the timing of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,236 per ounce at 0054 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,237. * Data showed the U.S. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at 53.9 in February, down from 55.6 in January and expe
Feb 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.