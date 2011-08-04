UPDATE 2-HSBC sees LatAm loans rising 20 pct in 2011

* Previously expected growth of 12 to 13 pct

* HSBC has added jobs in Mexico, Brazil this year (Adds details on Mexico operation)

MEXICO CITY Aug 4 HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) expects to expand its lending portfolio in Latin America by 20 percent this year, above earlier forecasts for the region, an executive said on Thursday.

Europe's biggest bank had previously expected to increase lending in Latin America 12 to 13 percent, HSBC's Latin America and Caribbean president Emilson Alonso told reporters.

HSBC, which on Monday said it would ax 30,000 jobs as it slashes costs and retreats from some countries, has added jobs in Brazil and Mexico this year. [ID:nL3E7J11ER]

Mexico contributed 2.6 percent to HSBC's global profit before taxes as of June and is one of its main operations in the region.

Mexico is expected to increase lending this year as big and small clients boost deposits, the country head for Mexico Luis Pena said during the same gathering with journalists. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz, writing by Elinor Comlay; editing by Tim Dobbyn and Gerald E. McCormick)