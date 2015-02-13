版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 13日 星期五 22:59 BJT

UK lawmakers may quiz ex-HSBC Chairman Green on Swiss accounts

LONDON Feb 13 Britain's Treasury Committee will consider whether to quiz former HSBC Chairman Stephen Green over allegations some clients of HSBC's Swiss private bank evaded tax, a lawmaker on the panel said on Friday.

The Treasury Committee is due to hear evidence from current HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint on Feb. 25, after the bank this week admitted failings in compliance and controls in its Swiss private bank.

"If after hearing from Douglas Flint the Committee believes it needs more answers we will discuss calling Lord Green," John Mann, a member of the Treasury Committee, said in a statement.

Green was chairman of HSBC from 2006 until 2010. He became UK trade minister in 2011, and stayed in that role until 2013. Green has so far declined to comment. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Alexander Smith)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐